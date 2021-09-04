CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $116.11

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$116.11 and last traded at C$115.99, with a volume of 172275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$115.26.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIB.A. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.22.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$113.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$108.18. The company has a market cap of C$28.33 billion and a PE ratio of 23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

