NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Shares Gap Up to $21.78

Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.78, but opened at $22.67. NeuroPace shares last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 102 shares.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NPCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.
The company has a quick ratio of 18.32, a current ratio of 19.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.20.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,582,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at $5,885,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NeuroPace Company Profile (NASDAQ:NPCE)
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
