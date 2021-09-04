NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Shares Gap Up to $21.78

Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.78, but opened at $22.67. NeuroPace shares last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 102 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NPCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 18.32, a current ratio of 19.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.20.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.49 million. On average, research analysts expect that NeuroPace, Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,582,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at $5,885,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroPace Company Profile (NASDAQ:NPCE)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.