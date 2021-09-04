American Century Companies Inc. Has $42.33 Million Stock Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,336,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152,014 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.79% of Ballard Power Systems worth $42,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 36.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,178,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,024,000 after buying an additional 578,540 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after buying an additional 100,412 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 135.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 914,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after buying an additional 525,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 45.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after buying an additional 277,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 87.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 708,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,233,000 after buying an additional 331,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. Analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

