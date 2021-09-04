Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$76.79.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$91.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at C$76.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$43.71 billion and a PE ratio of 35.95. Nutrien has a 12-month low of C$48.30 and a 12-month high of C$80.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$75.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$73.14.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.59 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 5.121348 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 85.41%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

