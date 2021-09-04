FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Etsy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Etsy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $220.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.06 and a 52-week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

