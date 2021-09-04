Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 77,371 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,371 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $17,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.