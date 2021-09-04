Bradley Louis Radoff Acquires 34,999 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) insider Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 34,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $276,142.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 10,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $77,300.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 11,407 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $81,788.19.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $8.64.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 11.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.