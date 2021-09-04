Anaplan’s (PLAN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Anaplan stock opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.73. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,149,340.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,337,921 shares in the company, valued at $93,681,228.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,175 shares of company stock valued at $15,007,947. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

