Piper Sandler Raises Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $77.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Anaplan from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.17.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average of $57.73. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The company had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,265,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,268,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,175 shares of company stock worth $15,007,947 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Anaplan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Anaplan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

