David Powers Sells 2,225 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $937,681.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,732,895.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Powers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $922,529.50.

On Friday, July 9th, David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $410.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $408.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.79. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $444.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,863,000 after purchasing an additional 182,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,150,179,000 after purchasing an additional 164,154 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,866,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $61,216,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 134.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,719,000 after acquiring an additional 147,268 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

