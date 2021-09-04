DocuSign’s (DOCU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $389.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $386.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $300.82.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU stock opened at $310.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of -287.08, a PEG ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.61.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $53,266,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DocuSign by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 37.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter worth $453,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in DocuSign by 7.3% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.