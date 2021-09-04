US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ciena were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,471,000 after buying an additional 545,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,110,000 after purchasing an additional 65,280 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $174,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,849 shares of company stock worth $2,935,997. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CIEN opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

