US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Henry Schein by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Henry Schein by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $78.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.62. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. The company’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

