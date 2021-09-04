QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Short Interest Update

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the July 29th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

QuinStreet stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $135,882.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,749.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.