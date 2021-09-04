Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 689.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,938 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $11,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,786,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 273,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 102,258 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $36.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.