Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Yum China worth $26,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 11.7% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 3,428.6% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Yum China by 39.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 863,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,199,000 after buying an additional 243,924 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $62.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

