Rhumbline Advisers Has $26.17 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,003,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,824 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The AES were worth $26,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of The AES by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,934,000 after buying an additional 11,630,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,731,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,172,437,000 after acquiring an additional 680,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The AES by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,737,000 after acquiring an additional 373,435 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in The AES by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,257,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in The AES by 3,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of -117.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other The AES news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,167.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

