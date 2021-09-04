Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Packaging Co. of America worth $25,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.8% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 27.5% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $2,435,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 270,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,307,000 after buying an additional 25,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 103,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,075,000 after buying an additional 35,196 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PKG opened at $152.45 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $102.68 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

