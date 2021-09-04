Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,753 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Penumbra were worth $24,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEN opened at $277.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 645.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.86.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,303,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,920,428. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

