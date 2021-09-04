The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 723,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $23,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 34,056 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 18,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $7,846,000.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $37.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

