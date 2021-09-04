Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to post sales of $233.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.15 million to $251.51 million. Spire reported sales of $251.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

NYSE SR opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.42. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 3,467.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,154,000 after buying an additional 513,130 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spire in the first quarter valued at about $37,411,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spire by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,360,000 after purchasing an additional 367,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Spire by 211.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,987,000 after purchasing an additional 244,087 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Spire by 16.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,761,000 after purchasing an additional 233,257 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

