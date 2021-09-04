Capital Analysts LLC Has $44,000 Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 40.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RY opened at $103.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $147.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $67.78 and a twelve month high of $106.40.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

