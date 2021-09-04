Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stock Position Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 141.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,198 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.93. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $673.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

