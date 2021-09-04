Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 170.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,969 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Lumber Liquidators worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,268,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 54.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 41.2% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,905.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles E. Tyson bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LL opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $600.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.