US Bancorp DE Acquires 827 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 486.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total value of $227,651.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,494.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $310,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,917 shares of company stock worth $62,035,124 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BILL shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $297.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.19 and a 52-week high of $299.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of -253.97 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.10 and its 200 day moving average is $174.24.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

