Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $19,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $296.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.04. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $216.85 and a 12 month high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

