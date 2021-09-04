Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,082 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,082 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $21,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $72.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.84. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $97.55.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

