Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 133,411 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,411 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Hasbro worth $20,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $99.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average of $96.27. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

