Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $20,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,688,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 517,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,114,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,797,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PHM opened at $53.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.