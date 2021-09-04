Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,395 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $20,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $180.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $119.68 and a 12-month high of $194.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

