Dan Puckett Sells 2,500 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total transaction of $542,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total transaction of $440,725.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $473,875.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $226.85 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $227.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.91 and its 200 day moving average is $159.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -148.52 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,245 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,242,000 after purchasing an additional 863,176 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 2,438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 606,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,071,000 after purchasing an additional 582,611 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 812,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,801,000 after purchasing an additional 244,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 677.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 241,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

