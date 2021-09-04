SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $416,807.37 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $416,807.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vincent P. Pangrazio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $17,437.50.

On Thursday, June 17th, Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $18,000.00.

SITM stock opened at $224.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,615.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.18. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $63.00 and a 52-week high of $228.28.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth $2,042,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Kayak Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth $7,829,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

