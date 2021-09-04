Insider Selling: KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CEO Sells $475,222.08 in Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 18,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $475,222.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sjoerd Sjouwerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 7,305 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $183,063.30.

On Monday, August 23rd, Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 18,207 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $404,013.33.

On Monday, August 16th, Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 1,976,398 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $39,369,848.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $27.40 on Friday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 million. Analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

KNBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNBE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,160,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

