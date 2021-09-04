PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Short Interest Up 13.0% in August

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 591,900 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 523,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBTHF opened at $7.90 on Friday. PointsBet has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

Get PointsBet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBTHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PointsBet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna started coverage on PointsBet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on PointsBet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for PointsBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PointsBet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.