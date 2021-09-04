Short Interest in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Decreases By 14.3%

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 3,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,278,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,037,710,000 after buying an additional 221,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,304,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,284,000 after purchasing an additional 368,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,543,000 after purchasing an additional 301,718 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,786,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,135,000 after purchasing an additional 205,726 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bunge by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,374,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,753,000 after purchasing an additional 117,694 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BG opened at $77.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. Bunge has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average is $80.48.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

