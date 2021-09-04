LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,606 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRME. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.29. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 33.81%. Equities analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

