LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 93.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $343.33 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $344.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $319.19 and a 200-day moving average of $291.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

