Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,636 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $12,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 9.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 14.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 13.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 148.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $165.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 107.24 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $167.75.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

