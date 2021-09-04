Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,706 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.6% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Microsoft by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Management L.P. now owns 105,943 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,700,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 147,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,856,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 217,511 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,924,000 after buying an additional 58,738 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Microsoft stock opened at $301.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.