Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.61 Million Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,407 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of ChampionX worth $12,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,318,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,796,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ChampionX by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,010,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ChampionX by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in ChampionX by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,593,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,084 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHX shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 384.90 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.35.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

