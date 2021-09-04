Traders Buy High Volume of Metromile Call Options (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 28,316 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 781% compared to the average volume of 3,213 call options.

Shares of MILE opened at $4.81 on Friday. Metromile has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metromile will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Metromile in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,564,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Metromile by 140.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,879,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,099,000 after buying an additional 4,605,550 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Metromile by 829.8% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 6,374,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,323,000 after buying an additional 5,688,579 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Metromile by 6.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,665,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,543,000 after buying an additional 208,711 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Metromile by 129.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after buying an additional 1,722,866 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

