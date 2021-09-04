Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,182,000 after buying an additional 356,345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ambarella by 677.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,758,000 after purchasing an additional 622,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,586,000 after purchasing an additional 39,558 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Ambarella by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 502,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 3,702.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,140,000 after purchasing an additional 418,426 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMBA opened at $137.20 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.99 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.20. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Ambarella’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,614. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

