Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 31,053 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 24.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 31,053 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $12,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 72.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 46.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,343 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Trimble by 9.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,745,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $291,324,000 after acquiring an additional 336,835 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Trimble by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,385,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 390,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 150.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,941,058.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,089,348 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $94.86 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.78 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

