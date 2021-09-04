Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $442,000 Stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Quanex Building Products worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 294.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 2,767.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 11.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $738.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.67. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

