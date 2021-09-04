Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 5,156 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,342 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,869,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 168,135 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 575,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 67,503 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 366,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 76,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $6.94.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

