Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 27.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 9.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

