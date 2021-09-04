Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Stock Price Down 4%

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)’s stock price dropped 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.71 and last traded at $43.83. Approximately 64,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,165,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,137,000 after purchasing an additional 359,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,701,000 after purchasing an additional 667,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after purchasing an additional 668,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,157,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,743,000 after purchasing an additional 147,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,675,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,252,000 after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.