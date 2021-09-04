Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $473,000 Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 96.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $101.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.28. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $56.96 and a one year high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

