Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $473,000 Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 96.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $101.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.28. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $56.96 and a one year high of $106.88.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.16%.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.27.
About Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.
