Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 3,400 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Progyny were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Progyny by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 105,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $6,301,987.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,440,375 shares of company stock valued at $86,577,994 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average of $53.18.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. On average, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

