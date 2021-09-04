Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 551.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $306,818,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 87.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,208 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Airbnb by 637.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,158,000 after purchasing an additional 980,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 6,748.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,801,000 after purchasing an additional 832,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $158.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.59. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion and a PE ratio of -10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $129,788,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,294,601 shares of company stock valued at $483,624,376. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.